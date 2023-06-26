Loaded with listeria: manufacturer recalls meat salad

Because many batches of a meat salad are contaminated with Listeria, the manufacturer is recalling the affected product. Upon return, the purchase price will be refunded.

As the “Food Warning” portal is currently reporting, numerous batches of the “Thüringer Landstolz” brand meat salad are contaminated with Listeria. The manufacturer is recalling the product and immediately withdrawing it from sale. Since consumption can lead to health impairments, it should be avoided.

Listeria disease often becomes noticeable with a delay

An illness after eating food contaminated with Listeria manifests itself with flu-like symptoms as well as diarrhea and fever. The disease can appear up to 14 days after eating the contaminated food. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system can also develop more severe illnesses with blood poisoning and meningitis.

The recall applies to this meat salad product

Thuringian meat salad branded “Thüringer Landstolz”

Manufacturer: Fleisch- und Wurstwaren Schmalkalden GmbH Thuringia, Schmalkalden Packing unit: 200 grams Best before date (MHD): 06/28/2023 – 07/04/2023 Lot number (batch): 20230614, 20230615, 20230616, 20230617, 20230618, 2023 0619, 20230620

The affected product was exclusively in Thuringia in the sale. Other best-before dates or other batches and lot numbers are not affected by the recall and can be consumed without hesitation.

Customers can return the affected meat salad in the respective store and get a refund of the purchase price. A receipt is not required for the return.

