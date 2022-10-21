Home Health Lodi, a private healthcare giant in the spaces of the Technology Park
The Padano technological park, the technicians of the Municipality of Lodi have rejected the purchase of the headquarters by the municipality, there are different scenarios on the horizon

The Municipality does not proceed with the purchase of the building of the Padano Technological Park, the hospital company and the Region are beating around the bush on the opportunity to enter directly into the operation, and in the background appears the interest of a large private health group ready to invest in Lodigiano. The most popular names are those of the San Donato Group and the Maugeri Foundation. The future of the Padano Technological Park is not yet defined, but contacts and discussions are intensifying.

