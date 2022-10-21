Following the announcement not long ago, atmos soon officially announced the release of the latest New Balance M2002RAM “OASIS” shoes. Atmos takes “OASIS” as the theme this time to express the mystery of the desert. This is also the concept of the brand’s global journey after the M5740AT “Beachside” in 2021. Different materials such as suede, nubuck leather and mesh are combined with refined tones, showing the shades of the desert and the unevenness of the shoes. Next, use bright blue to inject the N word on the side of the shoe, the NB logo on the heel and the midsole of the back palm to reflect the concept of oasis, and finally configure the brown outsole to complete the natural theme design. atmos x New Balance M2002RAM “OASIS” joint shoes will be drawn on the atmos official website on October 24th, and then sold in designated atmos stores and official website on October 29th, priced at ¥19,800 yen, interested readers You may wish to pay more attention.