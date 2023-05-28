They inaugurated the statue of Gallardo in the Monumental

Marcelo Gallardo deserved a monument, and there he has it. River paid homage yesterday to the most winning coach in the club’s history with the inauguration of a statue that is located at the door of the River Plate museum, next to that of Ángel Labruna.

The event was attended by former players such as Marcelo Salas, Hernán Díaz, Leonardo Astrada, Leonardo Ponzio and members of the current squad Franco Armani, Milton Casco, Enzo Pérez, Matías Kranevitter, Jonatan Maidana and Nacho Fernández, among others.

El Muñeco called for a reform of Argentine soccer to once again have a competitive league. “This does not give us hierarchy or make us grow internationally. In Brazil there is a much more competitive league and that is why they generate what they generate”, warned El Muñeco.

In front of hundreds of people gathered on Figueroa Alcorta avenue, Gallardo recalled: “Once I said that it was very difficult to leave River. There is no possibility that I can part with this wonderful club. I love them, I grew up in this club and I think I’m going to die in this club.”

Regarding his future, he indicated: “I am not desperate to direct. I don’t want to go somewhere just to go, I have to feel a connection when directing.”