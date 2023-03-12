Home Health look at this supercar what prices
Health

by admin
Chinese cars are famous for often being much cheaper than Western ones, but is that really the case? Maybe not.

Chinese cars have been going crazy on the world car market in recent years, despite a not exactly unforgettable past on four wheels. Unlike the Japanese “cousins”, in fact, the most important eastern country has never had a particular affinity with motoring.

Chinese supercar, anything but cheap

Sure, at least so far. Because in 2023 things could easily change, complete with the eternal cliché swept away. In fact, how many times have we heard that Chinese cars are notoriously less expensive?

Well, that’s not the case in this case. Indeed, the price list of this model is truly remarkable. Let us dwell on this car, which however was built by a company increasingly immersed in the automotive sector: we are referring to the Chinese BYD.

BYD is serious: screaming performance to challenge Tesla and Porsche

BYD is doing more and more to gain space and approval within the motoring world, and to certify it the new 100% electric supercar: it’s called Yangwang U9 and is ready to challenge giants such as Tesla and Porsche.

The car in question has already been presented and it is a car that stands out for its extraordinarily engaging design and top-level performance; the latter, capable of worrying western racing cars as noble as they are exceptional. The U9 features a 100% electric motor made up of four individual motors, each installed on one wheel.

The power of each engine is approximately 300 horsepower, with overall performance approaching 1200 horsepower of maximum power. The four electric units can manage power and torque individually, electronically modulating traction. A system that allows the car to go around in circles as if it were a tank. According to various sources, the Yangwang U9 can go from o to 100 in less than two seconds; maximum speed and range are not yet known.

See also  The master broke the "Minecraft" explosion machine world record in 1 minute and 55 seconds

Inexpensive Chinese cars? Cliché completely disassembled

Coming to talk about the design, the U9 is very Western from this point of view. In fact, it features a modern and captivating design. The lines of this car recall those of a European supercar of the caliber of McLaren. The front area features large LED headlights that elegantly merge into a single element with the front bumper.

BYD's latest work is a very expensive flaming supercar
BYD’s latest work is a very expensive flaming supercar (Web source) mondofuoristrada.it

On the rear, however, you can see a horizontal LED strip that runs along the entire width of the car and is combined with a small rear spoiler. The roof is glossy black: a perfect contrast to the rest of the bodywork.

The price of this car is one million Yuan, which is about 150,000 euros at the current exchange rate. As for the list dedicated to the West, it is still early to have one. Even if we won’t have to wait too long.

﻿

