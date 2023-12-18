Lose weight: Do 6 things to make oatmeal even healthier

Oatmeal is considered a very healthy breakfast for a reason. They contain a lot of fiber, complex carbohydrates, a good portion of protein and also many minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc and various vitamins.

The body can absorb these nutrients even better if you soak oat flakes, i.e. prepare them as porridge or overnight oats. And it’s true that there are many benefits to eating a serving of oatmeal every day.

But if you always make the following mistakes when preparing oatmeal, what is actually a healthy breakfast can still be the cause of failed attempts to lose weight or even lead to weight gain.

1. Do not use ready-made products

Finished products often contain additives such as preservatives, flavor enhancers or sugar. Not only are they unhealthy, but they also influence satiety and therefore how much you eat of them and afterwards over the course of the day.

Even if not all products contain these additives, you can safely avoid them. Because you don’t need any finished products for your perfect porridge breakfast. Tender oat flakes are just as creamy and delicious when soaked or boiled.

2. Pay attention to portion size

Thanks to the complex carbs, oat flakes lead to particularly good and long-lasting satiation. However, you can quickly overestimate the amount you need to feel full.

The portion of oat flakes often looks smaller when raw than once the flakes have swollen. Many people also underestimate how late saturation sets in. Unfortunately, you often tend to empty the bowl, even if you are already full.

With normal hunger, a portion of oat flakes of 40 to 50 grams is enough for most people. It’s best to eat slowly to give your body time to notice that you’re full – and work your way towards the ideal amount for you personally. This will also prevent you from feeling unpleasantly full.

3. Fresh fruit is important

Fruit not only contains vitamins, but depending on the variety it also contains a lot of fiber. Apple, for example, has a lot of valuable pectin, which ensures lasting satiety. If you like to eat a little more oatmeal because you’re worried about not being full, fresh fruit is a must.

Berries are also a great topping for the oatmeal. They are low in calories, rich in nutrients and also give breakfast a lot of taste and a pleasant sweetness.

4. High-calorie toppings? Not a good idea

Dried fruit such as dates and figs are often used as a topping for the oatmeal. It’s true that these are also healthy options.

However, dried fruit has significantly more calories than fresh fruit because it contains a lot of fructose. Nuts, chocolate chips or granola also top your porridge with lots of calories.

Therefore, more than a handful of nuts and a few dried fruits should not end up in the bowl. You should avoid ready-made granola altogether. When you make your own, you can control how much sugar is in it, but it’s better not to overdo it.

5. Don’t forget proteins

If you eat a good breakfast, you’ll be well energized long afterward and won’t feel hungry again straight away. Anyone who eats simple carbohydrates with sugar for breakfast – for example in the form of sweet baked goods – will soon want to snack again.

This is also because simple carbs and sugar cause blood sugar levels to rise and then fall rapidly again. On the other hand, you can achieve sustained satiety through the combination of complex carbohydrates, fiber and protein. Everything is already contained in oat flakes, but if you add a little more protein, the porridge can last even longer.

So add a spoonful of nut butter or protein powder or stir in some Greek yogurt, skyr or curd and you’ll stay fuller for longer.

6. Water is better than milk

If you don’t like the ideas for more protein in porridge, then at least use milk to prepare it. If you just soak the oats in water to save calories, they won’t fill you up for very long.

This also encourages you to sweeten the porridge in another way, while porridge prepared with milk already has a little sweetness of its own. You end up adding more calories to your meal instead of fewer.

Instead of cow’s milk, you can of course also use vegan alternatives such as oat, coconut or almond milk. They also bring a completely different component to the taste.

