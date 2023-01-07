Medicine (Bologna), 6 January 2023 – Self-employed workers and companies of Medicine “damaged and mock you” after theordinance of 16 March 2020 with which the President of the Region Stefano Bonaccini, in agreement with the then mayor of the Metropolitan City Virginio Merola and the mayor of Medicina Matteo Highlandersthey declared the territory between the capital of Medicina and the Ganzanigo fraction a red zone.

“Reports from some self-employed workers resident in the Municipality of Medicine – denounces the regional councilor of the League, Daniele Marchetti – they complain about the arrival, still today, of penalties for late payments of tax obligations which should have been suspended as for the municipalities declared ‘red zone’ by Government measures. But that’s not all: on this point, and this is the real joke, the workers themselves had received numerous reassurances both from the secretariat of the President of the Region than from that of the mayor”.

Therefore, Marchetti with an inspection document filed yesterday morning, he asked the Giunta: “What actions have been taken to protect the activities damaged by the regional decision? What actions does the regional council intend to take to safeguard these activities?” medical-scientific indications e needed to stem the spread of the virusto protect the citizens of the municipality of Medicina, the Imola area and the metropolitan city of Bologna” and the so-called “August Decree” issued by the Conte bis government in August 2020 which “guaranteed economic and social security coverage only for employees placed on the domicile mandatory with the regional ordinance“, and allowed the postponement of the terms of some tax payments and fulfilments, was reserved, thanks to the Decree Law of 8 April 2020, n. 23, exclusively to subjects with tax domicile, registered office or operational headquarters in the Municipalities identified in the Annex 1 to the Dpcm of 1 March 2020, which excludes residents of the Municipality of Medicina.

“Since it is necessary to protect self-employed workers and businesses damaged by the singular and extra-ordinary actions of the regional administrative bodies for the containment of the pandemic and given the Government’s economic coverage for employees only, it can be deduced that the ordinance of the ‘zone rossa’ for Medicina capital and the fraction Ganzanigo has not been deemed fully valid or appropriate by the Government itself” attacks Marchetti, asking the Regional Council if he would redo the ‘red zone’ without an agreement with the central government.