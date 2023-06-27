Lose weight: the real secret weapon is blood tests

Losing weight and blood tests, here’s what the correlation is between the two and how it will transform your existence

When you decide to start a diet, the goal, in addition to that of lose weightis also to learn to eat properly.

It is not easy to respect the nutritionist’s instructions, and many times it happens to fall, to then recover and start over, or abandon. But what should motivate a person to lose weight, it is not only losing weight in itself, but a question of health.

The important thing, in fact, is to reach a weight such that one is healthy. Usually, when we think about losing weight, we think of everything it entails, the efforts we should make, the sacrifices we should make.

Some foods will have to be limited or in some cases eliminated, we should do regular physical activity, avoid sweets, alcohol, fatty foods, also avoid smoking. In essence, adopt a healthy lifestyle.

What people don’t immediately think about, however, is another factor, which is important for healthy weight loss: blood analysis.

Lose weight, because doing blood tests is important

Blood tests play a very significant role in an individual’s weight loss. They are considered sort of “start”the starting point to start the weight loss journey.

By undergoing blood tests, you can check how your body is doing. It checks if it is healthy or if any emerge anomalies, pathologies, infections. If you start a journey with blood tests in hand, you can keep the values ​​under control and over time, understand if the diet plan is really having the desired effects.

Clearly, the person who is competent in the matter must read the blood tests, in the case the dietician you are going to rely on or the family doctor. Usually, the blood tests that you undergo before starting a diet are: blood count, creatininemia, transaminases, cholesterol, ESR ecc.

Before doing the analyses, do a fasting for 8/12 hours, avoiding sugary drinks, alcohol, caffeine and of course, smoking. It is very important that the evening before your analyzes you have a rather sparing dinner, to prevent the analyzes from coming out wrong.

Of course, talk to your doctor about any needs you have or more in-depth questions, depending on your personal situation.

