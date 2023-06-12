Lots of energy for the “Activate” contest of Scuola Attiva Kids and Junior: more than 2,400 participating schools and thousands of choreographies and songs created on proper nutrition and well-being

This year, one national super jurymade up of the Legends of Sport and health – Juri Chechi, Manuela Di Centa, Gabriella Dorio and Andrea Lucchetta – and by the singer and protagonist of Video Energia Ababa Suardidecreed the two winners at national level and compiled a ranking Top 10 for each project.

At the regional and provincial level they are 200 winning works between the two projects, which will receive a supply of sports equipment as a prize.

The AttiviAMOci contest dedicated to primary and lower secondary schools participants in the Scuola Attiva project, it was a real success, in terms of participation and satisfaction: more than 2,400 participating schools and thousands of choreographies and songs created from the classes on the theme of well-being.

This year, with the healthy song of Sport e salute, proper nutrition has never been so engaging! Over 6 million views for the music video “Energia”, which made more than 2 million children, teenagers, teachers and parents dance and sing with the aim of easily learning how to eat healthy and drink a lot, to have more energy and do lots of sport!

The information campaign and the AttiviAMOci contest are key elements of the Scuola Attiva project and go hand in hand with motor and sports activities, active breaks and wellness days proposed in schools, involving classes in moments of reflection, sharing and lots of fun.

This year, a new contest model has been piloted: a music video “Energy” starring the boys accompanied by our Legend Andrea Lucchetta, content based of the “AttiviAMOci” information campaign on proper nutrition which involved the classes participating in the project in a motivating and virtuous path. Learning the correct habits of healthy eating and appreciating good and nutritious food from an early age is possible, even through a simple and catchy song that has turned into an exciting challenge for everyone.

The list of all the primary and lower secondary schools that won the contest is published on the website; moreover the videos of the two national winners and of the Top 10 will be promoted through the social channels of Sport and health.

