Lotto draws today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Saturday 6 May 2023

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto: the draws of Saturday 6 May 2023 on Today.it. First all the Lotto wheels, then the six winning SuperEnalotto numbers plus the Jolly number and the Superstar with the relative odds and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. In today’s draw May 6, 2023, no “6” or “5+1” was won, but four lucky players hit the “5”, winning over 65 thousand euros each. The jackpot for the next SuperEnalotto draw thus exceeds 26 million euros.

Lotto, the draw on Saturday 6 May 2023: the winning numbers

The winning numbers of the Lotto of the competition of Saturday 6 May 2023. The numbers of the ten wheels plus the national one are communicated by the Customs and Monopolies Agency.

Bari 54 48 59 58 81

Cagliari 56 12 75 84 29

Firenze 82 36 61 12 25

Genova 35 37 57 7 55

Milano 81 58 34 40 26

Napoli 4 39 78 53 69

Palermo 2 30 28 78 17

Roma 20 69 90 89 88

Torino 76 72 55 63 26

Venezia 65 37 53 72 28

National 54 4 16 32 47

The winning sestina of the SuperEnalotto of Saturday 6 May 2023, together with the Jolly number and the Superstar.

SuperEnalotto winning combination today: 46 40 25 10 47 74

Numero Jolly: 7

Number of Superstars: 31

Check the odds reserved for the winners and check the winnings: to top up the live broadcast click on this link. In today’s draw May 6, 2023, no “6” or “5+1” was won, but four lucky players hit the “5”, winning over 65 thousand euros each. The jackpot for the next SuperEnalotto draw thus exceeds 26 million euros.

TODAY’S QUOTES 6 MAY CATEGORY WINNERS WINNINGS IN EUROS (€) Points 6 0 0 Points 5+1 0 0 Points 5 4 € 65.080,02 Points 4 710 € 448,82 Points 3 30.492 € 27,93 Points 2 469.583 € 5,27

10eLotto, draw on Saturday 6 May 2023: today’s winning numbers

And finally the 10eLotto winning numbers associated with the Lotto, with the winning combination drawn on Saturday 6 May 2023.

10eLotto numbers: 2 4 12 20 30 35 36 37 39 48 54 56 58 59 65 6972 76 81 8

Gold number: 54

Double gold: 54 48

