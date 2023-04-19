Home » Lotto draws today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Tuesday 18 April 2023
Lotto draws today and SuperEnalotto numbers on Tuesday 18 April 2023

Lotto and SuperEnalotto extractions today, Tuesday 18 April 2023: the winning numbers live starting at 8 pm. As always, we will follow the extraction of the winning SuperEnalotto numbers in real time and we will give you an account of the Lotto and 10eLotto combinations: first all the wheels of the Lotto, then the six SuperEnalotto numbers plus the Jolly number and the Superstar – with the relative odds -, and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto. The jackpot in the Sisal house contest for the winning sestina is 18 million euros (the last draw did not register 6).

Lotto today, draw Tuesday 18 April 2023: the winning numbers

Lotto numbers competition today, Tuesday 18 April 2023. The numbers of the ten wheels plus the national one are communicated by Lottomatica.

  • Bari 54 83 84 24 35
  • Cagliari 46 30 9 10 23
  • Firenze 66 22 68 46 6
  • Genova 59 11 52 85 2
  • Milano 43 16 35 90 54
  • Napoli 84 12 71 36 66
  • Palermo 71 79 49 55 88
  • Roma 37 72 82 29 87
  • Torino 38 12 6 33 8
  • Venezia 82 13 16 74 76
  • National 6 80 54 55 23

+ The drawing has ended +

Today’s SuperEnalotto: draw on Tuesday 18 April 2023

The winning lineup of SuperEnalotto today, Tuesday 18 April 2023, together with the Jolly number and the Superstar.

SuperEnalotto no. 46 of 04/18/2023

  • SuperEnalotto winning combination today: 5 36 62 64 66 67
  • Numero Jolly: 53
  • Number of Superstars: 2

+ Source of the numbers: Customs and Monopolies Agency +

No 6 or 5+1 in tonight’s draw. Below are the quotes

CATEGORY NUMBER OF WINNINGS THE QUOTE
points 6 0 € 0,00
points 5+1 0 € 0,00
points 5 13 € 17.129,42
points 4 698 € 521,80
points 3 23.084 € 35,53
points 2 361.749 € 5,86
10eLotto, draw 18 April 2023: today’s winning numbers

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning combination drawn today, Tuesday 18 April 2023.

  • 10eLotto numbers: 9 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 16 – 22 – 30 – 37 – 38 – 43 – 46 – 54 – 59 – 66 – 71 – 72 – 79 – 82 – 83 – 84
  • Gold number: 54
  • Double gold: 54 – 83

Lotto and SuperEnalotto: the numbers of all the draws



