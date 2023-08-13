Low sugar, how to recognize it: symptoms and intervention, what to do and what to avoid

Low sugar occurs when there is not enough sugar circulating in the body. To solve it, you have to do this.

In our body there are hormones that take care of keeping blood sugar levels under control: neither too low nor too high. Low blood sugar occurs precisely when there is not enough sugar in the bloodi.e. less than 55 mg/dL and is scientifically called hypoglycemia.

This condition is characterized by a series of symptoms, even serious ones, and sometimes taking a sachet of sugar to recover is not enough but there are other things that must be done.

Symptoms of low blood sugar

Although the drop in sugar occurs when blood sugar is below 55 mg/dL, it is also true that symptoms of hypoglycemia can also occur with readings below 70 mg/dL. In this case, the most common symptoms are: hunger, nervousness and increased sweating.

If, on the other hand, the blood sugar is below 55 mg/dL, then the symptoms will be:

Dizziness Drowsiness Confusion Anxiety Weakness Difficulty speaking

Then there is an even more serious situation that can occur when blood sugar drops below 35-40 mg/dL. In this case the symptoms can be really serious and the patient can even risk death. You may have seizures, loss of consciousness or coma.

Low blood sugar (or hypoglycemia) may rarely occur in people who do not have diabetes. However, it can be divided into two types. L’reactive or postprandial hypoglycemia which occurs after eating, especially when a lot of carbohydrates are consumed. The second case is thefasting hypoglycemia which occurs when there are certain risk factors such as:

taking medicines (such as aspirin) consuming alcohol anorexia nervosa serious liver, heart and kidney disease severe hormonal changes very rare cancers (insulin)

When there’s a sugar drop, the solution isn’t necessarily to consume a packet of sugar.

Indeed sometimes this can be confused with a drop in blood pressure which often passes simply by assuming a lying position. If, on the other hand, it is hypoglycemia in all respects, first of all you have to sit down and wait for the brain to restore the correct pressure. If this were not enough, you can lie down, perhaps raising your legs to favor the return of venous blood to the heart and then to the brain.

You don’t need to give sugar but water is enough, while alcohol is not recommended. In any case, where fainting and fainting events should occur often and have no apparent reason, it is necessary to consult a doctor who, with the appropriate diagnosis, will be able to direct towards the appropriate treatment to solve the problem.

