Fires in Hawaii, at least 93 dead but “the number could still rise”. Estimated losses of six billion dollars

I am at least 93 i dead caused by set fire that hit the island of Maui in the archipelago of Hawaii. This was reported by the county administration itself in the usual daily update on the situation, published online, stating that it is the turn over more deadly of US history in the last century. John Pelletier, head of the police of Maui, during a press conference he again warned about the possibility that the number of deaths rises further in the next few hours, as he had already stated several times in previous circumstances. The fears expressed by Pelletier arise from the fact that the molecular dogs responsible for finding the corpses have beaten only a fraction, corresponding to 3%, of the areas most affected by the fires. For this reason, the authorities have asked the relatives of the missing persons to provide samples Of Dna in the county referral center. The federal emergency management agency then said it had marked with an “X” cars and buildings that have already received an initial check, but inside which there could still be victims. At the second passage of the rescue teams, in case of discovery of remains, they will be marked with the letters “H”.

As for the structures go destroyed o rimaste damagedonly in the West Maui area are they counted in total 2.200of which the86% type buildings residential. Josh Greengovernor of Hawaii, also spoke of a esteem of losses economic which would make them total “approx six billion dollars“, adding that it will take “an incredible amount of time” to recover.

Previous Article

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake on the island of Crete: hit the hinterland of the southern slope

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

