Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore, commits suicide

Luca Giuseppe Reale Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore, a company founded by minister Daniela Santanchè, killed himself by shooting himself in the night between Saturday and Sunday. According to the first reconstructions, Ruffino would have shot himself with a weapon he regularly owned, in his home in Milan, entrusting his last thoughts to a note. One of his two sons, having had no news of him for a few hours, allegedly went to his father’s house in via Spadolini where he found him dead. According to what is learned from people close to Ruffino, the president of Visibilia Editore had no personal or economic problems. On the other hand, always according to the same sources, it seems that he had serious health problems and that few were aware of them. Last Thursday he had also participated in a meeting of the Board of Directors of Visibilia Editore.

Ruffino was an experienced manager, with a past, among other things, on the Board of Directors of FerrovieNord, Fiera Milano and Milano Serravalle Engineering. But above all a great ability in the management of condominiums. So much so that he had founded Sif Italia, a company listed on Euronext Growth Milano, becoming the first condominium administrator in Italy to have a condominium administration firm listed on the stock exchange. In October 2022 he had taken over Visibilia Editore, taking over the shares of Fdi senator and tourism minister Daniela Santanchè. Ruffino had just turned 60 on 24 July. The police and the Milan prosecutor’s office are investigating the incident but there would already be little doubt about the voluntariness of his gesture. An autopsy will most likely be arranged anyway. Ruffino had never been investigated and would never have been heard by the prosecutors in the context of the ongoing investigation into Visibilia.

