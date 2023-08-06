Dybala scores from a free-kick in Toulouse-Roma, then replaced: what happened

The editorial staff Sunday 6 August 2023, 21:14

Paulo Dybala protagonist infriendly between Rome and Toulouse. The Argentinian scored a fantastic goal from a free kick to make it 1-1 in the 26th minute of the game after Dallinga gave the French lead and then, after ten minutes, he was replaced by Mourinho. Instead he entered Pellegrini.

Rome, Dybala replaced against Toulouse

After the goal scored from a set piece, Dybala left the pitch to make way for Pellegrini. Many Giallorossi fans are concerned about a possible physical problem with the Argentine but the ex Juventus he applauded at the time of substitution, as if to reassure supporters about his condition. La Joya felt a slight discomfort in her groin and decided to go out as a precaution.

Rome, Dybala’s best wishes to ‘Babbo’ Matic

