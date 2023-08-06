Milan, Lenglet tries the blow

Clement Lenglet could be the right name to strengthen the defense of Milan. The Barcelona centre-back, born in 1995, is leaving the Blaugrana club. The Rossoneri, after the transfer of Gabbia to Villareal, are looking for a reinforcement in the department. Everything could therefore fit together, allowing Pioli to embrace the ninth summer reinforcement. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri also continue to manage exits. The next to leave Milanello will be De Ketelaere, one step away from Atalanta.

De Ketelaere via dal Milan: 95%

Charles De Ketelaere is one step away from Atalanta. The Belgian, the summer coup of the 2022 season, will leave Milan on the basis of an onerous loan of 3 million and a right to buy 23. The player must dissolve the last reserves, but the Gazzetta dello Sport ensures that today is the day the deal will be formalized.

Ballo-Tourè away from Milan: 50%

Werder Bremen finished second Sky Sports, she would be the last suitor to Ballo-Tourè. The former Monaco remains outgoing, but to date no one has made a satisfactory offer to the club. The Germans would have started the first contacts with the AC Milan club to understand the feasibility of the deal. Furlani doesn’t ask for an excessive amount, but the player, after two subdued seasons, has lost his appeal and it’s not easy to place him.

Lenglet to Milan: 40%

Clement Lenglet is out of Barcelona. Last year, the Frenchman played for Tottenham. Now he is looking for a new accommodation. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the blaugrana are asking for 10 million to let him leave. The purchase price doesn’t represent a problem, but the six million salary slows down the negotiation. The French should resurrect his engagement, but there is also theAl-Nasr so the negotiation is not simple.

Calafiori to Milan: 35%

Il Milan continue to monitor Riccardo Calafiori for the left-handed band. The Basel full-back overcame his initial doubts and became the first target to replace Ballo-Tourè. According to journalist Nicolò Schira, the Swiss are ready to negotiate on the basis of 7-8 million. The Rossoneri are ready to attack, but the former Monaco player has to leave first.

Dominguez in Milan: 20%

Il Milan wait for Fenerbahce’s lunge on Krunic to go up Nicholas Dominguez. According to what the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Argentine is the favorite to strengthen the midline. Bologna are asking for 15 million, a figure that Fenerbahce has come close to, which, however, is not to the liking of the player. In short: the Rossoneri continue to follow this lead.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

