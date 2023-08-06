Home » Valeria Duque reveals what she thinks of Rauw Alejandro
Valeria Duque reveals what she thinks of Rauw Alejandro

The truth is that after the storm, which led Valeria Duque to decide to take legal action against the people who spread this rumor by hiring the prestigious law firm of Abelardo de la Espriella, she decided to answer who in recent days have asked her questions about what he thinks of the Puerto Rican singer of whom he considers himself a fan.

In fact, in the middle of an interview with ‘La Red’, the paisa was very upset with those who, despite the fact that everything has been clarified, insist on harassing her on networks. Likewise, she stressed that she is a fan of his and that she only spoke with him briefly.

“I asked him when he was passing through Medellín, I think he is coming in October, so he told me that he loves Medellín and that he will come,” he revealed.

Finally, in the middle of the interview, Valeria Duque was asked whether or not she would go out with the Puerto Rican singer.

Given this, the paisa with a nervous laugh could only answer that she considered him an attractive man and that he had his “flow” and great personality: “I don’t know… I’m not going to answer that question at this time. What I do want to make clear is that I do not mess with committed men, ”she said.

