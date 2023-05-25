Home » Luciano Squillaci confirmed at the helm of Fict for three years (05/25/2023)
Health

Luciano Squillaci stay at the helm fic for another three years. Today, at the Cavour Congress Center in Rome, he was unanimously re-elected by the assembly which brought together the presidents of the 45 centers associated with the Italian federation of therapeutic communities present throughout Italy, which they represent over 600 reception and intervention services in the area. The assembly also reconfirmed the board of directors for another three years Angelo Benvegnu (Ceis di Mestre), Robert Berselli (Consortium Ceis Group Bologna-Modena-Parma), Paul Merello (Ceis of Genoa) e Anna Borghi (Le Ali Center of Caserta).

Squillaci immediately presented some emergencies and the future objectives on which the new presidency council will work: «First of all, we are still witnessing the progressive dismantling of social and health rights, especially of the most fragile citizens. Still, today, we deal with an absent or worse ideological politics, which knows little and even less wants to know about our services and above all about the people we host. Many regions have enormous budget crises, not to mention municipalities, and all too often this is resolved in linear cuts that see, as always, the weakest succumb».

