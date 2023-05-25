Home » Why Tina Turner lived in the Stuttgart Dachswald in 1976
News

Why Tina Turner lived in the Stuttgart Dachswald in 1976

by admin
Why Tina Turner lived in the Stuttgart Dachswald in 1976

Tina Turner in 1976 in the Diskus record store in Stuttgart. Photo: /Baeuerle

Mourning for Tina Turner is great worldwide. What few people know: after separating from Ike Turner, the US singer hid from her ex-husband in Stuttgart. She lived in the Dachswald with Jochen Baeuerle. He told us how it came about.

Close

Share this article

From the Death of his longtime girlfriend Tina Turner Architect Jochen Baeuerle found out on Wednesday evening when the sound engineer at the Apollo Theater called him to offer his condolences. Only a few in the musical “Tina” know that the pop icon has a very special relationship with Stuttgart – especially to the Baeuerle couple in Dachswald, who helped the artist in her great need in 1976 and offered her a place to stay when she was hiding from her husband Ike Turner.

See also  Sally: Maybe against Stuttgart too many rotations, Kimmich's own penalty area to stop the game is dangerous – yqqlm

You may also like

Belarus deploys Russian nuclear weapons on its soil…...

London: Car crashes into fence in front of...

Miguel Polo Polo harshly questioned the management of...

Dutch Foreign Minister’s visit to China and Qin...

[포토] 3rd launch of Korean launch vehicle Nuri,...

Ostholstein: Cyclists critically injured when crossing the road

As of today, coverage quotas will be enabled...

Have you woken up at this point or...

The names of the director present the documentary...

Peace talks with the ELN in Havana continue...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy