WC hockey 2023 | ONLINE: Sweden – Latvia 0:0. Will the fans in Riga see another surprise win?

WC hockey 2023 | ONLINE: Sweden – Latvia 0:0. Will the fans in Riga see another surprise win?

The Swedes overcame Hungary’s defense three times in the first period.


| photo: AP

2018 was a successful year for both quarter-final opponents. After nine years of suffering, the Latvians advanced to the top eight, where they were stopped by the Swedes, who celebrated their title defense a few days later. But since then, both countries have been patiently waiting for another significant success.

ONLINE: Sweden – Latvia

Watch the match in a detailed report

He can come this year. The Latvians want to attack at home for a sensational breakthrough to the semi-finals. The Swedes feel they have a chance to win the coveted medal. A replay of the 2018 quarter-final, in which the team from the Scandinavian Peninsula celebrated a narrow 3-2 victory, will show who reaches the goal.

And Sam Hallam’s men will be favorites this year as well. In Group A, they fell behind only the sovereign United States, scoring 26 goals and conceding just seven times. Their performance so far in the tournament is embodied by the defender Henrik Tommernes, who added ten assists to the honest defensive work.

Shortly before the elimination fights, however, the Swedes had to intervene in the roster. André Petersson traveled due to injury, and Rasmus Sandin did not play against the USA either. Defender Christian Folin and forward Dennis Rasmussen are now ready.

The Latvians will try for another surprising triumph. They got in the mood for the quarterfinals with a 4:3 overtime win over Switzerland. The advance point was secured by captain Kaspars Daugavinš by equalizing 3:3 five minutes before the end, then a valuable victory was secured by Rudolfs Balcers, the team’s most productive player in the tournament (1+7).

At important moments, the Arena Riga roared despite the fact that most of the matches were not sold out due to high ticket prices. And a deafening atmosphere can also be expected during the evening duel.

Where else should the proud Baltic nation let their vocal chords be used than in a match where their favorites are fighting for a place in the coveted semi-finals?


MS 2023

Quarter-finals 25/05/2023 19:20

the match is in progress

Assemblies:
La. Johansson (Wallstedt) – Tömmernes, Liljegren, A. Lindholm, Pudas, Nemeth, Bengtsson, Folin – Carlsson, P. Lindholm, Raymond (A) – Grundström, Lindberg, Zetterlund – Everberg, Li. Johansson, Nylander – Sörensen, de La Rose (A), Silfverberg (C) – Berggren.

Assemblies:
Shilov (Gudlewski) – Zile, Balinski, Jak, Rubin, Freiberg, Chukste, Golovkov, Cibulski – Balcer, Abol (A), Daugavinš (C) – Ro. Bukarts (A), Batna, Dzierkals – Andersons, Smirnovs, Krastenberg – Ri. Bukarts, Lochmelis, Indrashis.

Referee: Kaukokari, Macfarlane – Davis, Mackey

Go to the online report

