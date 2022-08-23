The dates of the gatherings have been defined: we start on Monday 29, the next day it’s up to the Volpianese, Thursday 1 in the Alto Canavese

MONTALTO DORA

Last week of vacation for the Canavese volleyball teams of series B1 and B2 female, B male and C female. The first formations to resume preparation will be on Monday 29th Finimpianti Rivarolo of B2 and the Montalto Dora of series C: the rivarolesi of the new coach Alessandro Reggio will be back on the field at the gym of Rivarolo Canavese at 19, the same time also chosen by Montalto Dora, with the Ivrea players who will begin to prepare for the next series championship C again under the orders of coach Massimo Cazzulo in the Montalto Dora gym.

The team will then move to Valle d’Aosta for a three-day retreat, as the president Ezio Carazzato also explains: “We will start preparing for Montalto Dora, with coach Cazzulo who will try as much as ever before to amalgamate the team, in view of the first official match of the season, the first phase of the Piedmont Cup trophy Fratel Giovanni Dellarole scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September – explains Carazzato -. After the first training sessions in Montalto Dora, the team will move to the training camp in Maen, a fraction of the Municipality of Valtournenche in the Aosta Valley and will remain there from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 September ».

On Tuesday 30th August, it will be the turn of the Volpianese in women’s B1, with the team of coach Stefano Andreotti who will prepare for the second consecutive season in women’s B1, with the aim of trying to reach a playoff place, as Andreotti himself says: “We start training with enthusiasm, preparing ourselves as best we can for the start of the championship, scheduled for Saturday 8 October – says Andreotti -. We will do all the training in the gym at the Pala Unità d’Italia in Volpiano and the first goal will be to find the right mechanisms and amalgamate them as soon as possible ». Last to go back to work, theAlto Canavese of men’s B, with the team of coach Fabio Matteotti who will meet at PalaCuorgnè on Thursday 1st September, at 19.30. Training every night, then from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 September, as has been the tradition for four years now, transfer to the Valtournenche retreat, where the team will carry out athletic tests, to start putting fuel into the engine for next season , which promises to be very demanding, given that the bar of the contenders to the A3 has risen and it will not be easy at all to hit the playoffs. –

Loris Ponsetto