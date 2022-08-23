Home Sports Rivarolo and Montalto are the first to start over
Sports

Rivarolo and Montalto are the first to start over

by admin
Rivarolo and Montalto are the first to start over

The dates of the gatherings have been defined: we start on Monday 29, the next day it’s up to the Volpianese, Thursday 1 in the Alto Canavese

Loris Ponsetto

August 22, 2022

MONTALTO DORA

Last week of vacation for the Canavese volleyball teams of series B1 and B2 female, B male and C female. The first formations to resume preparation will be on Monday 29th Finimpianti Rivarolo of B2 and the Montalto Dora of series C: the rivarolesi of the new coach Alessandro Reggio will be back on the field at the gym of Rivarolo Canavese at 19, the same time also chosen by Montalto Dora, with the Ivrea players who will begin to prepare for the next series championship C again under the orders of coach Massimo Cazzulo in the Montalto Dora gym.

The team will then move to Valle d’Aosta for a three-day retreat, as the president Ezio Carazzato also explains: “We will start preparing for Montalto Dora, with coach Cazzulo who will try as much as ever before to amalgamate the team, in view of the first official match of the season, the first phase of the Piedmont Cup trophy Fratel Giovanni Dellarole scheduled for the weekend of Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 September – explains Carazzato -. After the first training sessions in Montalto Dora, the team will move to the training camp in Maen, a fraction of the Municipality of Valtournenche in the Aosta Valley and will remain there from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 September ».

See also  Tegola on Vigevano, the Procacci play out for a month

On Tuesday 30th August, it will be the turn of the Volpianese in women’s B1, with the team of coach Stefano Andreotti who will prepare for the second consecutive season in women’s B1, with the aim of trying to reach a playoff place, as Andreotti himself says: “We start training with enthusiasm, preparing ourselves as best we can for the start of the championship, scheduled for Saturday 8 October – says Andreotti -. We will do all the training in the gym at the Pala Unità d’Italia in Volpiano and the first goal will be to find the right mechanisms and amalgamate them as soon as possible ». Last to go back to work, theAlto Canavese of men’s B, with the team of coach Fabio Matteotti who will meet at PalaCuorgnè on Thursday 1st September, at 19.30. Training every night, then from Friday 9 to Sunday 11 September, as has been the tradition for four years now, transfer to the Valtournenche retreat, where the team will carry out athletic tests, to start putting fuel into the engine for next season , which promises to be very demanding, given that the bar of the contenders to the A3 has risen and it will not be easy at all to hit the playoffs. –

Loris Ponsetto

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Serie A, what a sad Vlahovic without the...

Pavia ko with Castellana There is Ferroni who...

Malkang and Xie Pengfei scored in Wuhan’s three-town...

Monza, the days of the Condor for the...

Badminton World Championships: Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting advance to...

Pride Casteggio is frightening to Voghera but the...

Vallorco with humility and trust “First of all...

Serie A, the forecasts of CIES: ‘Juve disappointment,...

Diletta, what a show. Leotta’s selfie is super...

Pinto: “We have time to think about a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy