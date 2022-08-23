8:47

Sicily, appeal to the Democratic Party in Chinnici: “Go ahead”

In the night, at the end of a long regional direction, which has been updated to date, the appeal of the Pd Sicily to Caterina Chinnici, the MEP candidate for the Presidency of the Sicilian Region, to continue her commitment, despite the break with the M5S that announced the solo race. The democratic leadership reiterated «the support and full confidence in Caterina Chinnici, candidate for the presidency of the Region for the progressive coalition. The choice approved with the primaries and supported by the entire Democratic Party is not in the least affected by the behavior of political forces who, instead of supporting a path of great change, have decided to betray the vote of thousands of Sicilians “. The management, which lasted for over 4 hours, has been updated to date in the presence of the national secretary Enrico Letta, to continue the work for the approval of the lists at the provincial level for the next regional elections. Meanwhile, Caterina Chinnici’s decision on whether to continue her commitment as a presidential candidate is awaited for today.