Age-related macular degeneration and diabetic edema are conditions that affect the macula, the part of the eye responsible for sharp and detailed central vision, necessary for activities such as reading. The main symptom is in fact a blurred area in the center of the field of view.

“The “wet” macular degeneration it is an advanced form of the disease which, if left untreated, can lead to rapid and severe loss of vision,” he explains Leonardo Mastropasqua, Director of the Ophthalmological Clinic of the G. D’Annunzio University of Chieti. “It develops with the uncontrolled growth of new abnormal blood vessels under the macula, causing swelling, bleeding and/or fibrosis. Around twenty million people worldwide suffer from “wet” macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss in people over 60. As the world‘s population ages, the disease will affect even more people on a global scale.”

Macular degeneration: the limitations of currently available drugs

The drugs available today can stop the disease, prevent further damage to the macula and loss of vision. However, these treatments are effective only if administered in a stable and continuous manner over time. «According to the standard recognized by the scientific community, patients with age-related macular degeneration should undergo at least seven intravitreal injections in the first year, followed by at least four in the following years, but half of the patients are already lost after a year, often due to of the organizational difficulties in planning the numerous visits» he warns Francis BandelloDirector of the Ophthalmology Unit of the San

Raphael of Milan.

«To overcome these limitations, the possibility of using drugs with a longer duration of action would represent a therapeutic option capable of improving the patient’s quality of life by reducing the number of injection treatment sessions. The possibility of using drugs with a longer duration of action will therefore improve the quality of life of patients, reducing the number of treatment sessions”.