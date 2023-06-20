Maculopathy, recognizing it in time means being able to treat it and block the damage

Recognizing macalupotia in time is of fundamental importance to prevent and be able to stop the damage: what is important to know.

The maculopathy is a pathology that affects the retina, even causing the loss of central vision. It is for this reason that, as can be clearly understood, early diagnosis and appropriate treatments can help.

It’s about a degenerative condition which develops due to tissue damage to the macular area, which is responsible for the ability to see detail and vivid colors. In this article, we will talk about the characteristic symptoms of maculopathy and the options available to diagnose the condition.

What are the symptoms of maculopathy

The symptoms of maculopathy they can vary from person to person, but typically include difficulty reading, watching television or a computer, recognizing faces, or distinguishing between colors.

Maculopathy, risks of losing central vision: cure

Diagnosis of maculopathy is usually made through a comprehensive eye exam, which may include testing eyesight, reading optometric charts, and measuring eye pressure. The ophthalmologist can also perform a diagnostic test specialized called OCTwhich uses infrared technology to create a three-dimensional map of the retina and check for damage or abnormalities.

There are several options available to those who wish to undergo free tests for the diagnosis of retinal diseases such as maculopathy. For example, some organizations offer free vision screenings for seniors not people with low income. In addition, there are also applications for smartphones that can help identify any vision changes or anomalies. However, these methods can only provide one pre-diagnosis and are not a substitute for a thorough examination by an ophthalmologist.

There is no definitive cure for maculopathy, but there are some measures that can help manage its progression and prevent vision loss. For example, it is recommended to undergo a regular eye checkups to identify any problems early. Furthermore, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables and omega-3s can also help protect eye health.

In some cases, maculopathy can be treated with medications such as injection anti-VEGF drugs in the affected area of ​​the retina or the laser photocoagulation. However, these treatments can have side effects and variable results depending on the severity of the condition. The specialist will be able to recommend the correct treatments for the individual conditions of each individual patient. Relying on competent doctors is always the best solution for both prevention and treatment.

