Mads Mikkelsen on Italian roles for foreigners: “I understand Favino, the problem is dubbing”

Mads Mikkelsena world-famous Danish star, divides his time between the Hollywood mainstream — the series Hannibalthe sagas of Fantastic animals e Indiana Jonesis authorial films of his country, Hunting e Another round with Thomas Vinterberg e A Royal Affair Of Nikolaj Arcel. Precisely with this director he returned to the Exhibition with the historian Bastarden, in competition. It is the story of Ludvig Kahlen, captain of the Danish army who in the mid-18th century went to colonize Jutland, a land of moors and marshes, p…

