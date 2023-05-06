Home » Mady Morrison – the queen of (internet) yoga
Mady Morrison – the queen of (internet) yoga

Whether it’s a morning stretch, a 17-minute neck and shoulder unit, a half-hour full-body flow or a short, crisp power yoga unit: yogis and those who want to become one can choose from almost 190 Mady Morrison videos choose meanwhile. Recently, they are also available for download in a monthly yoga plan – one unit every day, a different focus every day, always of different lengths.

More than three million followers have subscribed to the Berlin-born YouTube channel, and almost 900,000 follow her on Instagram.

For the 33-year-old, yoga is a holistic concept for doing something good and balancing body, mind and soul, as she explains in interviews. She would also like to pass this on to her followers, as well: “Yoga is not a competition.” Only go as far as the exercises “your body will allow that day” is a piece of advice that yogis are told over and over again.

Her success did not come overnight, just as her love of yoga took time to develop. The first experience at 13 wasn’t a revelation, but was when she discovered years later the dynamic, physically challenging Bikram yoga practiced in a room temperature of 40 degrees. But because there are hardly any variations in this yoga style and she didn’t like the competition among like-minded people, she soon started looking for new challenges. She once explained that she was missing the personal and the profound. The blogger has now found her yoga style. She feels at home in dynamic, sporty Vinyasa yoga, which combines breathing with movement.

In 2014 Mady Morrison completed her training as a yoga teacher, one year later she started her own business. She wanted to “take yoga out of its esoteric corner” and make it more attractive, especially for young people, she told the fitness magazine “Women’s Health“: The “logical way” there led for the German via social networks, especially via the video platform.

The 33-year-old, who studied communication design, produces her videos herself; her boyfriend, who works as a cameraman and photographer, also supports her in technical matters. A full-time job for five years that requires a lot of discipline and perseverance, as she admits. However, the personal yoga session is sacred to Morrison, she spends an average of 45 minutes a day on the mat. Every now and then there is also a HIIT unit or a barre workout on the training plan or Mady puts on the boxing gloves.

