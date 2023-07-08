Magnesium and potassium, essential in the heat: how to integrate them

Potassium and magnesium are essential for the body. Fortunately, their shortage can be effectively combated.

The summer season is able to put a strain on the body. The relentless heat affects all vital functions, also giving rise to unpleasant symptoms. The first rule is to stay hydrated. You need to drink a lot to avoid falling victim to fluid loss during the day.

In addition to this trick, however, there are also other factors that affect people’s well-being. Sometimes, we tend to underestimate the role of mineral salts, but it’s a serious mistake to make. They are essential for all those processes that allow energy to be produced.

Their deficiency can cause tiredness, fatigue, drowsiness and low concentration. They are taken through food and liquids, however, sometimes, this is not enough to ensure a balanced intake, also due to cooking which deprives food of so many properties.

Magnesium and potassium deficiency? Here’s how to not go below the recommended doses

Potassium and magnesium are two of the main mineral salts. The former is essential for giving energy to the muscles and for the regularity of the heartbeat, while the latter has a key role in nervous and cognitive processes. It is normal for their levels in the blood to fluctuate during the day, however, the incessant heat can make this situation worrying due to excess sweating.

Magnesium and potassium supplements – tantasalute.it

An adult, on average, should take 300-500 mg/day of magnesium and 2000/3000 mg/day of potassium. These are considerable doses that the diet, even if balanced, may not be able to provide. Despite the high consumption of fruit, vegetables, cereals and legumes, we may find ourselves faced with a shortage that needs to be filled.

The onset of some symptoms, such as muscle cramps, chronic tiredness, daytime sleepiness and nervousness, should suggest a possible lack of mineral salts. If the doctor confirms this suspicion, it is possible to proceed with their integration. In the pharmacy, just to put an end to this problem, there are many products that can be of help. These are targeted supplements, present in different formulations. Usually, the most popular ones have the appearance of a fizzy candy. Just dissolve it in water to enjoy a satisfying daily amount.

Obviously, you shouldn’t think of replacing foods with supplements. It is only a matter of help which, however precious, it must be associated with a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, one must also be careful of all those commercial sodas that promise to provide magnesium and potassium. Some of them, in fact, contain a considerable number of sugars and dyes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

