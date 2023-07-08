Home » Pharmaceutical, Bain Capital Private Equity acquires Fis
Pharmaceutical, Bain Capital Private Equity acquires 100% of Fis

Bain Capital Private Equity detects 100% of Fis (Italian Synthetic Factory), active in the pharmaceutical sector, with a portfolio of 25 of the 200 best-selling micromolecules in the world. This can be read in a note which indicates that the agreement for the sale of the company was signed by the private equity company with Nine Trees Group (Ntg), the holding company of the Ferrari family, which founded the pharmaceutical company Montecchio Maggiore (Vicenza) in 1957.
Fis closed 2022 with a turnover of around 700 million euros made in 70 countries, with over 300 customers worldwide and 3 production sites in Italy, where more than 2,000 employees work, 250 of whom are engaged in research and development.
Ntg was advised by Houlihan Lokey and Zulli Tabanelli & Associati, Ortu Orsingher Avvocati Associati and PwC. Bain Capital instead turned to Mediobanca, Nomura, Latham & Watkins, Advancy, Bain & Company, PwC, Pirola Pennuto Zei & Associati and InterPharmaLink.

