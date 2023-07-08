Tara Simov’s mother-in-law works at the health center Entertainment

Marija works at the Health Center as a dentist and has a private practice in Niš

Cooperative member Tara Simov became a mother and gave birth to a healthy boy, whom she and her partner, Danilo Raičević, named Nikolaj. On the day when Tara was leaving the maternity hospital at KBC “Dragiša Mišović”, the attention of the photojournalists gathered in front of the hospital was attracted by an attractive blonde in a white dress and high heels.

In question is Marija, Danilo’s mother and Tara’s mother-in-law, who has already caused a stir on social networks, which is why the former cooperative member had to react on TikTok.

It has now been revealed that her name is Marija Ilić Švabić, she has a husband Goran and works at the Health Center as a dentist and has a private practice in Niš.

