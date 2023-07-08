Carlos Alcaraz after his qualification for the eighth of Wimbledon: “Happy but exhausted”

“What is your feeling at the end of this duel in four sets?

I’m really happy but exhausted at the same time. I am very happy to have managed to win this difficult match. This game gave me a lot of confidence. Every match I win on Center Court helps me to be more comfortable, to familiarize myself with the atmosphere. Last year, it was very difficult for me to play this first match on the court.

“My dream is to reach the final here. And if it’s against Novak, it’s even better”

Tennis fans want to see this final against Novak Djokovic, is it difficult to manage?

It’s not just tennis fans, all sports fans want this final. And me too honestly. I still have three laps ahead of me to get there. The next one will be Matteo Berrettini or Alexander Zverev, two players who play very well on grass. It will be difficult. But obviously my dream is to reach the final here. And if it’s against Novak, even better.

You said on court that you watched some videos of matches played on Center Court. Today it is you that people come to see. What inspires you?

For me, it’s great to feel that. I have watched many legendary matches that have taken place on this court. Knowing that I’m going to be part of this story, playing on this court, is something I will never forget. At 40A, when I returned forehand, I remembered the game Roger Federer won here against Sampras by winning on a forehand return winner. I tell myself that I want to play this comeback at every point. It’s crazy for me to also live this experience. »