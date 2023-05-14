Maintain new turf using our tips and instructions

Would you like a pretty lawn in your garden where you can relax and enjoy the summer evenings with a glass of wine? Everyone would appreciate a well manicured lawn. A new lawn is a good investment and you want it to perform as well as possible. Get off to a good start with our tips for keeping your lawn healthy. It is relatively easy to lay and maintain a lawn. Of course, you need to prepare the area in advance. Follow our guide to learn how to care for your turf once it has been installed.

When can you lay turf?

Turf can generally be laid all year round provided it is not too hot or the ground is not frozen. Spring and summer are the best seasons for laying turf, as all plants, including turf, develop well during this period. You can lay your new turf as soon as there is no longer any danger of frost. In hot weather, you will need plenty of watering for the sods to establish themselves.

How much turf do I need?

You can easily calculate how much turf you need by measuring the length and width of the area. Turf is usually sold in square meters. Add a 5% to 10% surcharge for waste. How thick is turf? As a rule, turf is about 2 cm thick.

Prepare the soil properly

When preparing the soil, it is important to remove weeds and debris first. Then test and correct the pH of the soil. For a lawn you need a pH of around 7.4. What kind of soil is suitable for rolled turf? A topsoil mix of 80% washed river sand and 20% soil at a depth of 150mm above the existing soil is perfect.

How to lay turf: instructions

Follow the step-by-step guide below to properly install and care for your new turf.

It is very important that you do not leave any gaps between each section. You must press the sections firmly against each other to avoid gaps. Tamp the surface evenly with your hands so that the turf makes proper contact with the soil.

If you stagger the joints, you avoid the risk of the lawn drying out.

Use a board you can walk on as you lay each row, as you should not walk directly on the newly laid turf.

If you e.g. B. around a path, flower bed or tree, unroll the turf and carefully cut around the obstacle with a sharp kitchen knife or hand saw.

Cover the exposed edges with soil to keep them from drying out.

Water the lawn as soon as it is laid because the sod needs moisture to establish itself. Water your lawn early in the morning or in the evening to reduce evaporation. How long to water Gently lift a corner to see if the soil underneath is wet. If not, keep watering.

Turf care instructions

Freshly laid turf needs care in order to thrive. How do you care for your rolled turf in spring? There are a few important things to keep in mind if you want to enjoy a healthy turf lawn. For the first time you are probably wondering when to mow your turf for the first time? It usually takes a few weeks for the turf to grow properly and be ready to mow. Check that the turf is well bonded by gently tugging on a corner. If you feel resistance, then get to work! Make the first cut with a shallow cut – don’t remove too much grass to avoid stress on the lawn. Over time, you can gradually cut closer to the bottom and set the desired length. Fertilize your lawn preferably in spring and autumn with a lawn fertilizer, spreading it evenly over the surface.

How often to water the turf? In the beginning, your lawn needs a lot of water for the turf to start growing properly. New turf needs to be watered twice a day for the first week. Water thoroughly in the morning and evening. Then 2-3 times a week and after 3-6 weeks it is enough if you water only once a week. Once your lawn is established, it is best to water it before noon so that it dries off before evening.

You have to scarify the turf, twice a year – once in March and once in September. This helps the grass roots to grow deeper, which in turn leads to a longer lasting, healthier lawn. Scarifying removes moss and dead vegetation and prevents infection. How long do not step on the turf? Do not walk on the lawn for 1-2 weeks after laying. Give your lawn some time to grow and become well established. Make sure your new lawn doesn’t accumulate fallen leaves or debris and always keep the surface clean!