Title: Maintaining a Balanced Diet for a Healthy Modern Life

Subtitle: Consult a Health Professional for Regular Intake

Date: 4/7/2023

Modern life calls for adopting healthy habits to maintain a balanced diet, and it is advised to consult a health professional before making any dietary changes. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables plays a vital role in achieving an adequate body weight, as it helps prevent obesity and lowers LDL cholesterol levels associated with cardiovascular diseases.

The medical community highlights that high cholesterol risks are not limited to a particular age group, as even children and adolescents can be affected. High cholesterol levels can potentially lead to the formation of blood clots, hindering proper blood flow and increasing the risk of heart attacks or strokes.

Furthermore, poor nutrition can also contribute to hypertension, characterized by the force with which blood flows through the arteries. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1.28 billion adults aged 30 to 79 worldwide are affected by hypertension, with a significant majority found in low- and middle-income countries. Being overweight or obese, excessive alcohol consumption, and age play contributing factors in hypertension, but excessive salt intake remains the most significant influence.

While most hypertensive individuals may not experience symptoms, extremely high blood pressure can cause headaches, blurred vision, chest pain, and other related symptoms, warns the WHO.

Maintaining healthy habits and lifestyle choices is essential to prevent high cholesterol and hypertension. However, some traditional remedies are believed to be beneficial in regulating cholesterol levels, such as the consumption of garlic and honey.

According to a study conducted by researchers from the Institute of Toxicology of Shandong University (China), garlic has shown promising results in reducing cholesterol levels, including triglycerides, and lowering blood pressure. Garlic is rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium, which helps fight against viruses and bacteria. It has also been utilized in the treatment of colon cancer.

Furthermore, garlic can act as a substitute for refined sugar, often associated with high cholesterol levels. Consuming garlic and honey mixture has been found effective in reducing cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

To benefit from each of their advantages, including reducing high cholesterol and high blood pressure, here is a recommended way to consume garlic and honey:

1. Wash and slice 10 garlic cloves.

2. Add the sliced garlic to a glass container.

3. Mix in 330 grams of honey.

4. Cover the container and store it in a cool place for a week.

5. After a week, consume one tablespoon of the mixture on an empty stomach for seven days.

6. Take a break from the intake for a few days.

It is important to note that these natural remedies should be complemented with a healthy diet and lifestyle, and individuals should consult a health professional for personalized advice.

Maintaining a balanced diet, seeking professional guidance, and adopting healthy habits are key to achieving and sustaining a healthy modern life.

