Male infertility: what causes it?

A man and a woman sit on a bed in a disappointed posture. (Symbol image) Image: Adobe Stock

Apparently the sperm quality of Western men is getting worse and worse. Are many people at risk of infertility? Or is at least the biological clock ticking? And does heated seats really do any harm? An andrologist explains things.

Professor Kliesch, according to a study by the University of Jerusalem, the number of sperm in Western men approximately halved between 1973 and 2011. A Swiss study has confirmed this. Some are already warning of “Spermageddon”, the end of male fertility.

It’s true, you can see in the studies: the sperm count in men in Europe or the USA is decreasing. This is a serious topic: it is about the existence of Western humanity. But if you look closer, you can see that everything is within a normal range.

