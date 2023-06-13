Mammography and ultrasound: the ages to access the exams and what they consist of

At what age should you undergo a mammogram and at which an ultrasound? And what are these exams about?

Prevention is essential to counteract the appearance of breast tumors. Experts advise for this to carry out periodic tests, which differ according to the age group.

Breast cancer is among the most common in the female gender, unfortunately one in 8 women is likely to suffer from it, especially if the age is advanced. This is why prevention is essential to avoid the risk of its appearance. Doctors recommend getting to know your body before you reach age 30, through self-palpation. It is a simple massage that women can perform after the start of menstruation, when the breast is more analyzable.

Crossed the threshold of 40 years it is very important to undergo periodic visits, undergoing abreast ultrasound with regularity. This very simple action reduces the risk of mortality from breast cancer by 20% to 40%. From the age of 50 onwards, women must have a mammogram at least every two years.

After the age of 70 it is important to continue to do prevention, based on one’s own characteristics. If the breast presents alterations of a dubious nature, a diagnostic examination must be carried out immediately. Prevention is a winning weapon, through it the survival rate has increased, also thanks to new technologies and new therapies.

Breast cancer, what are the symptoms?

But what are the symptoms of breast cancer? Symptoms of early stage cancer are not painful. Sometimes there is the presence of palpable nodules, some clearly visible and can be a manifestation of a pathology. Some women complain of changes in the shape of the nipple, discharge and changes in the skin or change in the shape of the breast. Sometimes there is an enlarged axillary lymph nodes.

If discovered in a primary stage, it allows a quick diagnosis and access to immediate treatment that avoids the hypothesis of an unfortunate outcome. For the diagnosis, as mentioned, mammography or ultrasound are necessary depending on age, sometimes it is possible to resort to a MRI. Your doctor can order one biopsythrough which tissue cells are examined.

If the presence of the tumor should be ascertained, based on its characteristics and the possible presence of metastases, the doctor will recommend the tests to undergo. Women with breast cancer usually undergo a surgery for its removal. We tend to go with the conservative surgery which aims to save the breast through the export of the lesion.