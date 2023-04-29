Map of the German Weather Service shows where you need to protect yourself now

While the first birch pollen is in the air in mid-March, pollution reaches its maximum from mid-April. This becomes clearly visible when you in the pollen map of the German Weather Service select the type “Birch”. Since the middle of the week in particular, the pollen danger index has shown a very dark red, which is usual for the time of year, almost all over the country, which means the maximum danger level.

More than 20 million Germans are affected: In spring and summer, the beautiful weather becomes a test of patience. The flying pollen from flowers, grasses and trees cause persistent symptoms in allergy sufferers. Currently worried in this country especially the birch for a runny nose and itchy eyes.

Pollen map deep red

With the Pollen map of the German Weather Service you can check at any time which allergy-causing plants are currently flowering in your area. Using the drop-down menu, the map tells you immediately whether birch, ragweed, mugwort, rye or buckhorn are currently the strongest.

How high the load actually is can be seen from the color scale. This shows directly on the map, which is updated daily, how high the pollen load in your region is on a daily average.

Always keep an eye on pollen levels

If you prefer to carry the overview of flowering times in your trouser pocket, you can pollen calendar download and print out as a PDF from CHIP – this will give you a precise overview of what is blooming at which time of the year.

There is also a lot of information on the smartphone: the pollen count forecast app also contains a current map showing which types of pollen are currently on the move. Particularly practical: In the trend display you can also see a forecast for the next few days, so that you can plan accordingly.

Anyone who has a particularly severe allergic reaction to certain types of pollen can also be warned by push notification as soon as pollen reaches their location. Above all, you should be armed with these tools and be able to enjoy your early summer in peace.