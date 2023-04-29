Energy – SPD calls for reduced industrial electricity prices in the next twelve months

SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil has called for the rapid introduction of reduced electricity prices for industry and its financing from the 200 billion pot for energy price brakes.

SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil has called for the rapid introduction of reduced electricity prices for industry and its financing from the 200 billion pot for energy price brakes. “The discounted electricity price for industry must come as soon as possible,” said Klingbeil of the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung”. “Some people talk about 2030, but it’s about the next 12 months,” he added. It remains to be seen whether the price will ultimately be five or seven cents per kilowatt hour.

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) recently announced a concept for cheap industrial electricity, which, however, should only come from wind turbines at sea at the end of the decade. Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had expressed skepticism about the financing.

Klingbeil now suggested financing the industrial electricity price from the Economic and Stabilization Fund. “During the crisis, we rightly decided to provide 200 billion euros for the gas and electricity price brake. That should help private households, but also companies,” he said.

Klingbeil found the finance minister’s attitude that he would not use the special fund for other purposes incomprehensible. “That’s no other purpose,” he emphasized. “We already said back then that these 200 billion euros are also there to get through uncertainties in terms of industrial policy.” Klingbeil emphasized that the 200 billion euros would not be needed for the gas and electricity price brake. “It is all the more important to invest the money now for our competitiveness,” he said.

With an industrial electricity price averaging 20 cents per kilowatt hour, Germany is at the top end of the scale in Europe. Among the major EU economies, only Italy has a higher electricity price.

