Milan, dragged into the station lift, raped and “beaten bloody”: rapist arrested. The prefecture: “Checks will be intensified”

Another sexual assault in a Milan station. After the abuses of a 21-year-old girl on a train and for which a 36-year-old man was arrested, another case took place yesterday morning. A 36-year-old foreign woman leaving for Paris was attacked and raped at dawn on Thursday morning, around 6, in one of the elevators of the Milan Central Station. His attacker, a 26-year-old of Moroccan origin, homeless, was stopped on the same evening by Polfer. The victim was “beaten to death”.

Another serious episode in an already delicate place from the point of view of security in the city. Just less than two months ago, on March 6, a 23-year-old Moroccan was arrested after injuring himself with a knife you are bystanders in a series of robberies in the streets near the station. Even the 36-year-old of foreign origin, who was supposed to board a train for Paris yesterday morning with her luggage after arriving in the city from Norway, was initially approached and attacked already outside the station by that young man, one of the many “ghosts”. , without regular documents and without a roof, who live in that area. The 27-year-old then managed to drag her into one of the elevators that connect the station floors, blocked it and abused her inside, beating her violently. The 36-year-old screamed for a long time to try to get her attention and also tried to sound the alarm inside the cabin. Finally, she managed to free herself, to escape and ask for help. Polfer, who conducted the investigation, was alerted at around 5.45 by a security guard: she warned that there was a woman in the area of ​​the central ticket offices, right near the lifts, in a state of shock.

Help arrived and she was taken to the Fatebenefratelli for the first medications and later to Mangiagalli where there is the SVS, the service that helps victims of violence. In the meantime, the agents of the railway police have tracked down the man who was stopped in the evening and taken to San Vittore. For him, irregular and with different aliases, the prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo, on duty and who is also part of the pool to combat violence, led by the adjunct Letizia Mannella, he requested validation of the detention and precautionary custody in prison: for prosecutors it is dangerous and could commit other acts of violence. Questioned by the judge in the afternoon, he attempted to defend himself against the accusations. The detention order will be filed in the next few hours by the investigating judge Patrizia Nobile. The images of the cameras acquired by the investigators are charged to the 27-year-old, including those inside the lift that filmed the violence. When he was stopped he was wearing the same clothes taken in the footage. And in her denunciation of her, the woman recounted, moment by moment, the nightmare she experienced.

“In the face of very serious episode which occurred early yesterday morning at Milan Central Station, which involved a young homeless woman as the victim of a sexual assault in the lift area, expressed satisfaction with the work of the Police Forces who promptly identified perpetrator and brought him to justice a few hours after the crime was committed – reads a note from the Prefecture of Milan – The professionalism shown by Polfer staff and the timeliness of action of contrasting criminal episodes confirms the effectiveness of the intense and constant joint activity put in place according to the coordination of the Ministry of the Interior starting from last January, which will also continue in the coming months”, it is underlined. “During the dedicated services only in the Central Station and in the adjacent areas, from 16 January to 27 April, the operators in the field (State Police, Arma dei Carabinieri, Guardia di Finanza, Local Police, Labor Inspectorate) in fact checked n. 44,714 subjects. Of these no. 633 were reported and n. 50 arrested – recalls the Prefecture -. Following the checks on people, no. 301 expulsion measures, of which n. 41 with accompaniment to the CPR, n. 253 orders to leave the national territory, n. 6 accompaniments to the border and an alternative measure to detention. In total, the Police Commissioner issued 133 personal prevention measures: no. 99 bans on access to urban areas and n. 34 compulsory release forms”. “The serious act of violence that occurred represents – it is explained – a push to continue on the path undertaken with even more commitment to prevent the commission of crimes, thanks to the restoration of legality and a better livability of the areas around the Central Station of Milan. The joint services will therefore be even more intensified”.