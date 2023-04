Ernst Huberty did the sports show. Huberty died at the age of 96. (Horst Ossinger / dpa / Horst Ossinger)

Ernst Huberty has done the first sports show on ARD television since 1961. Until 1982 he did the sports show every Saturday. Huberty was very popular. The spectators called him Mister Sport-Schau.

Huberty has reported on many football games. Huberty’s report at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico was particularly well known.

At that time there were only 3 television stations. At times, 15 million people saw Huberty’s reports on television.