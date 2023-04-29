Mediterranean University – Articles – Work

After studying and graduating in our city, the opportunity to enter the company thanks to the activation of work internships is an optimal way to kick off one’s career, given that this path represents the first step to enter the world of work , also in Reggio Calabria.

The ranking drawn up by Business Name Generator analyzed 32 Italian cities with respect to a series of metrics, to determine the best place to look for an internship. By considering the number of opportunities, the average salary, the city’s attractions and the average cost of living, this study can help young workers find the best city in which to start their career.

In third place in this special ranking was Reggio Calabriawhere the very low cost of living and internship salaries in line with the national average (602 euros), mean that the quality of life for an intern is much higher than in other Italian cities.