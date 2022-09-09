[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 08, 2022]A fire broke out at “An Phu Karaoke” in Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, on the evening of the 6th, resulting in a total of 33 deaths. In addition, 11 injured are still being treated in hospitals in Binh Duong province, 3 of them seriously. According to authorities, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in electrical wiring.

Tran Van Chinh, deputy director of the Binh Duong Provincial Public Security Bureau, said at 8 p.m. that the deceased included 17 men and 16 women. One of the women jumped from a height and died after being sent to the hospital.

The source pointed out that almost all the women buried in the fire cave were staff of “An Phu Karaoke”.

According to a report by the Binh Duong provincial government, the “An Phu Karaoke” fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the electrical circuit.

According to the preliminary investigation, “Anfu Karaoke” obtained the fire protection design approval certificate and the safety order qualification certificate in 2017. The agency confirmed fire safety in the store during its most recent inspections in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Vietnamese officials attach great importance to major fires causing serious casualties. In 2016, a fire broke out in a karaoke OK shop in Cayqiao District, Hanoi City, resulting in 13 deaths. The local government suspended the issuance of new karaoke OK business licenses. Issue a new karaoke license.

Thirteen people have died and several injured after a #fire broke out at a busy #karaoke bar in the province of Bình Dương. Around 40 people are being treated at emergency department of An Phú Hospital, including 11 seriously injured and one case with traumatic brain injury. pic.twitter.com/82fPXHjd3f — Vietnam News (@VietnamNewsVNS) September 7, 2022

