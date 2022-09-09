Home World Suspected electrical short circuit, 33 dead in a fire at a karaoke store in Binh Duong province, Vietnam | An Phu Karaoke | Fire Alarm
World

Suspected electrical short circuit, 33 dead in a fire at a karaoke store in Binh Duong province, Vietnam | An Phu Karaoke | Fire Alarm

by admin
Suspected electrical short circuit, 33 dead in a fire at a karaoke store in Binh Duong province, Vietnam | An Phu Karaoke | Fire Alarm

Beijing time:2022-09-08 01:36

[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 08, 2022]A fire broke out at “An Phu Karaoke” in Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, on the evening of the 6th, resulting in a total of 33 deaths. In addition, 11 injured are still being treated in hospitals in Binh Duong province, 3 of them seriously. According to authorities, the fire may have been caused by a short circuit in electrical wiring.

Tran Van Chinh, deputy director of the Binh Duong Provincial Public Security Bureau, said at 8 p.m. that the deceased included 17 men and 16 women. One of the women jumped from a height and died after being sent to the hospital.

The source pointed out that almost all the women buried in the fire cave were staff of “An Phu Karaoke”.

The burnt-out exterior of an An Phu karaoke bar in Binh Duong province, north of Ho Chi Minh City, September 7, 2022. – The death toll has risen to 33 after a fire destroyed a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam, state media said on Sept. 7. (STR/Vietnam News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a report by the Binh Duong provincial government, the “An Phu Karaoke” fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the electrical circuit.

According to the preliminary investigation, “Anfu Karaoke” obtained the fire protection design approval certificate and the safety order qualification certificate in 2017. The agency confirmed fire safety in the store during its most recent inspections in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Vietnamese officials attach great importance to major fires causing serious casualties. In 2016, a fire broke out in a karaoke OK shop in Cayqiao District, Hanoi City, resulting in 13 deaths. The local government suspended the issuance of new karaoke OK business licenses. Issue a new karaoke license.

Family members of victims of the fire at the An Phu Karaoke bar in Binh Duong province, north of Ho Chi Minh City, wait outside Thuan An General Hospital on September 7, 2022. (KIEN TRUNG/AFP via Getty Images)

(Editor in charge: Lu Yongxin)

See also  Experts say Delta virus “seems to be optimized for infecting humans” but vaccines are the solution-IT and Health

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/08/a103521213.html

You may also like

Seven popes, 14 US presidents and 150 million...

Queen Elizabeth II has died

From Elton John to Mick Jagger: the farewell...

Queen Elizabeth II dies – BBC News

North Korea, a new law authorizes the preventive...

Elizabeth II and her link with sport: from...

Interview with Iaea chief Rafael Grossi: “My visit...

Loyalty to the Kingdom, people and family: the...

The whole world mourns Elizabeth

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 9 September

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy