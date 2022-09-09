Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, September 8 (Reporters Lu Yuchen, Ji Jiadong, Xia Liang) The 2022 National Gymnastics Championships held five individual finals on the 8th, four of which ushered in new champions.

The 2022 National Gymnastics Championships and World Championships Trials will be held in Hangzhou Huanglong Gymnasium from September 4th to 9th, of which five individual finals will be held on the 8th and 9th.

In the competition on the 8th, in addition to the new men’s all-around champion Zhang Boheng successfully defending the floor gymnastics champion, You Hao, Lu Chongcan, Yu Linmin and Luo Rui won their first national championships in men’s rings, men’s pommel horse, women’s vault and women’s uneven bars respectively. gold medal.

The 30-year-old veteran You Hao once won the parallel bars championship at the National Championships, but he never pierced the “window paper” of the ring champion. Therefore, it is a new breakthrough for him to be able to win the gold medal of the whole championship for the first time. He said that compared with the parallel bars, the lifting ring project is not easy to learn. This set of rings was used for the first time a week ago, and this final is the second time it is presented. The goal he set for himself before the competition was actually only to successfully complete the competition.

“My muscles have poor innate ability to generate oxygen, so if I want to get results, I have to keep practicing. In fact, winning the gold medal is not my motivation, but only when I have motivation can I win the gold medal.” You Hao said. Although the child was unable to attend the kindergarten, You Hao’s family came to the scene that day to cheer him on.

Luo Rui helped the Guangdong team win the women’s team’s sixth consecutive championship three days ago. In the uneven bars final on the 8th, she had the same total score as Guangxi team star and world champion Wei Xiaoyuan. With the advantage of finishing points, she finally ushered in her first individual gold medal in the championship.

“I started competing with my sisters in 2019, and now I am also the big sister of the Guangdong team. I won the individual gold medal in the National Championships, and I hope I can win the gold medal in the World Championships.” Luo Rui said after the game. She won the uneven bars bronze medal at last year’s World Championships.

In the women’s vault event, Yu Linmin successfully challenged the “Tsukahara 630” action in the first jump, with a difficulty of 5.2 points, the highest in the competition. She said that she hopes to continue to recover and complete more difficult movements.

“I’m very happy to win the national championship for the first time, because I have won the National Games championship before, I feel that this is the only one, and I must win it. Now that I win it, my overall goal is even bigger.” Yu Linmin after the game said laughingly. She expressed her special thanks to coach Liu Tao for his training and care like a father in the past ten years.

In the men’s pommel horse final, five of the eight players made mistakes in losing their weapons, and the three players who did not miss their weapons – Lu Chongcan of Guangxi team, Tian Hao of Zhejiang Temei Win Cup gymnastics team and Zhang Boheng of Hunan team won the top three. .

On the 9th, the five finals of men’s vault, men’s parallel bars, men’s horizontal bars, women’s balance beam and women’s floor exercise will be held.