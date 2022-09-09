Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller in mid-2019, which was only available in black at the time, and finally a new color debuted after 3 years. The Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core, released yesterday, comes in white, with a black wraparound non-slip rubber grip, shorter height-sensing triggers and 40 hours of battery life.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core is available for pre-order on the Xbox official website and designated retailers in the United States. The official Microsoft store in Hong Kong has not yet been listed. Unlike the black Elite Series 2, which is priced at $180 (about HK$1,413), the white Core version is priced at $180 (about HK$1,413). The price is only $130 (about HK$1,020) because the Core version doesn’t come with a carrying case and accessories for customization.

In conjunction with the launch of the Core Edition, the Complete Component Pack will be sold separately for $60 (approximately HK$471), including a carrying case, joystick adjustment tool, charging stand, USB-C cable, two classic joysticks, a heightened style stick, one dome style stick, one standard D-pad, two medium and two mini paddles. The Xbox Elite Series 2 – Core will officially launch in the US on September 21, with other markets to be announced.

