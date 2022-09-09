Original title: The 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade opens

Xinhua News Agency, Xiamen, September 8. On September 8, Zhang Chunxian, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, attended the opening ceremony of the 22nd China International Fair for Investment and Trade in Xiamen and delivered a keynote speech.

Zhang Chunxian pointed out that President Xi Jinping emphasized that China‘s development will bring more new opportunities to all countries and inject more new momentum into the world economy. China is a big two-way investment country. By actively “bringing in” and “going out”, it not only promotes domestic economic growth and structural upgrading, but also promotes global capital flows, providing an important driving force for world economic growth.

Zhang Chunxian emphasized that China is accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, and is willing to share development opportunities with other countries and jointly promote the in-depth development of sustainable investment cooperation. Protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign-funded enterprises in accordance with the law, align with international high-standard economic and trade rules, and continuously promote institutional opening; strengthen interconnection, strengthen industrial chain and supply chain connections, and share the achievements of the “Belt and Road” construction; deepen international cooperation in the digital field and promote high-quality digital economy. development; strengthen green trade and investment cooperation, and jointly promote the green and sustainable development of the world economy.

