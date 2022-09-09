This week we’re back in attendance at Apple Park for the traditional September iPhone launch. There were three products on stage: iPhone14, AppleWatch and AirPods Pro. Since opening, Tim Cook has made it clear why these products take the stage together and their updates hit the market at the same time: “Alone, everyone is leaders in the sector. Together they offer a magical experience “. And he is absolutely right. Apple has focused on the interaction between these devices so that users see the value of one mingling with the other. And it’s no coincidence that the new AirPods Pro can be recharged with an AppleWatch charger.

Apple event, Milanesi's analysis: "The iPhone 14 is a turning point in the smartphone industry"

Addressing the real problems

Throughout the catalog, Apple has focused on solving real problems felt by consumers, such as battery life or personal safety, which can become a push to buy if handled correctly.

Our addiction to these devices means we want to use them more and more. So it’s no surprise that battery life is a common feature across all three product families. While we haven’t seen faster charging on the iPhone or Apple Watch yet, Apple is addressing battery life with a more efficient processor for the iPhone and a new low-power mode for the Apple Watch. Low Power Mode keeps key functions like fall and activity detection active, and disables others like the always-on display and automatic workout detection.

Another sore point faced with the new AirPods Pro is the finding of a lost AirPod or case, which happens almost daily in our home. Now a microphone on the case allows you to more clearly hear the beep of the case being emitted from Where’s It. Where is it now allows you to find the individual AirPods Pro and the case itself. The addition of a Memoji engraving on the AirPods Pro case helps families with multiple users quickly distinguish the case without having to open it and try to pair it with the iPhone.

While this is not a sore point in itself, safety is always a focus of consumer attention and is very topical as we start moving after more than two years of travel restrictions. Apple has introduced two new features in the iPhone14: Crash Detection and Satellite. The first (impact detection) is self-explanatory. The second, which allows SOS messages to be sent to emergency services and quick updates to the family via Where’s when there is no cellular coverage, demonstrates Apple’s ability to provide a solution that combines hardware, software and infrastructure in one way. which creates value immediately and is scalable in the future. It’s hard not to think that both new features could be used in the future for the Apple Car, or that they could arise from the work Apple is doing for the car. A buying factor that will push consumers to choose an iPhone 14 instead of another phone? Not alone, but consumers have proven time and time again that peace of mind is a strong added value.

iPhone 14 Pro Max, first contact with the new top smartphone from Apple

Why buy it

So, if satellite emergency messages aren’t a real push to buy and upgrade, what will convince consumers? In my opinion, there are two things that will drive iPhone sales in 2023.

First, the iPhone 14 Plus. Although the iPhone 13 Mini met the need of some users for a smaller model and a lower price, the volume of sales it generated was limited. With the iPhone 14 Plus, Apple has at its disposal a much larger market of users who want a larger display but not necessarily all the features of the Pro Max model or its price.

The second is the new Dynamic Island of the iPhone 14 Pro. This new feature, which uses the notch to display contextual information, makes the iPhone 14 Pro very different from other models. While Apple didn’t want to draw attention to the hotly contested notch by calling it Smart Notch, that’s right and it solves a couple of problems. First, it uses the Face ID space in a more elegant and valid way. Second, it helps manage notifications and multitasking, allowing you to view the information you need from one app while using another. For example, it lets you see a timer or have music controls just a tap away while writing emails.

Some find similarities between the Dynamic Island and the Touch Bar introduced in 2016 on the MacBook, but I think the comparison is wrong. The most significant difference is that Dynamic Island doesn’t have a learning curve for the user. The second, perhaps most critical point is that Dynamic Island is part of the interface, so users will see it seamlessly every day.

A camera for professionals

Apple seems to continue to push features for professionals, not necessarily for use cases reserved for a niche of users. The focus this time around was on major issues like low light and being able to do more with the phone without the need for accessories like a gimbal. But there is no ultra zoom that other manufacturers have, the only update I was hoping for, to be honest. Instead, Apple showed how detail is preserved thanks to the iPhone14 Pro’s 2x telephoto option.

The first 48MP sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro is sure to grab the attention of the public – now the wording Pro is clearly associated with the experience of a professional camera.

The economic context

It is difficult to talk about a new gadget without framing its opportunity in the current economic context.

First, I’d like to reiterate that, in general, Apple has the largest percentage of high-end users within its ecosystem. This means these users are less likely to feel extreme economic pressure. Secondly, we all know how fundamental smartphones are in everyday life and we have seen the mobile segment go through previous economic downturns with little impact.

For the iPhone14 family, Apple has kept pricing in US dollars as of 2021, which is good, as we’ve seen other consumer electronics manufacturers raise their prices due to supply chain currency. But more importantly, the trade-in discounts offered by both Apple and US managers are pretty aggressive. These discounts could push the undecided to a possible upgrade, especially if you own an iPhone 13 or 12.

Focusing on real issues, like security and privacy, is a lot easier than adding technology for the fun of it. This is true regardless of the economic environment, but it is especially true when money is scarce.

As always, Apple also keeps previous models in the range, including the iPhone SE starting at $ 429, thus offering more options for those new to the iPhone or have much older devices.

Finally, the guarantee of regular software updates that offer more value to users and improve their experience makes the iPhone an easier investment, especially when you consider that it will last a long time.