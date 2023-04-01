In the world of social media, haters are the order of the day. More and more influencers are denouncing the wickedness flowing from the keyboards of the online public. But this time everything is different for Mara Venier. She had received nasty comments before and she, like others, had decided to turn a blind eye. But this time she didn’t see us anymore and went directly to the carabinieri, between anger and amazement. It was not just any hater who wrote insults on Twitter but “QuiMediaset”, an account linked to the company.

Moreover, the comment was not addressed only to the presenter of Domenica In, but also to Barbara D’Urso, guest of the Rai program in the episode of 26 March. Immediately after the live broadcast, the words on the social networks of “QuiMediaset”: “What an unpleasant thing” wrote the account, signed by a certain Silvy, who added “Tr**ee it seems right to me”.

The removal of the comment came too late and by now the words had gone viral. From the Mediaset account immediately after the apology: “Dear readers, a very serious fact has occurred. With the Qui Mediaset account, a shameful comment was published, offensive to people for whom Mediaset feels esteem and affection. We have ascertained that the event was generated by a serious accident. However, we apologize publicly to the recipients and to all our followers. All this was not enough for Mara Venier, who didn’t listen to reason.