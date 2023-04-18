Marburg. WHO: “There may be unidentified transmission chains. This is a critical moment in Equatorial Guinea”

A total of 16 laboratory-confirmed cases have currently been recorded. Among these cases, 11 people died. There have also been 23 probable cases reported since the outbreak was declared on February 13. Thus the director general Ghebreyesus made the point during a briefing with the press. He also touched on abortion: “We are concerned that women’s right to access safe abortion services is being restricted by legislatures and/or courts.”

In Equatorial Guinea, two health workers who contracted Marburg virus were discharged from a WHO-supported treatment center in the past week. A total of 16 laboratory-confirmed cases have currently been recorded. Among these cases, 11 people died. There have also been 23 probable cases reported since the outbreak was declared on Feb. 13.”

Thus the director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesushe took stock of the situation today during a press briefing.

The hardest hit district is Bata in Litoral province, where nine cases have been reported. “Today – continued Ghebreyesus – a new case was reported in a health worker in Bata, who was monitored due to exposure to a previous case. The case was identified on the same day of the onset of the disease and he was administered a antiviral therapy according to government protocol, supported by WHO. WHO calls on all partners to remain vigilant, as there may be undetected chains of transmission in the country. Together with partners, WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health to strengthen surveillance in affected areas and increase laboratory capacity”.

We are also working together to improve case management, infection prevention and control, protection of health and care workers, safe and dignified burials, and community engagement on risk and safety. ‘WHO is working with neighboring countries to prepare for possible imports. This is a critical moment in Equatorial Guinea’s response to the outbreakand it will take a whole-of-government and whole-of-society effort to stop this epidemic.”

Ghebreyesus then touched on the issue of abortionexplaining how WHO is “concerned” that women’s right to access safe abortion services, “including through the use of medical abortion drugs, is restricted by legislatures and/or courts “.

“To be clear on WHO’s position, women should always have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies and health. Restricting access to abortion does not reduce the number of procedures and only pushes women and girls to unsafe ones and even to death. Ultimately, access to safe abortion is health care that saves lives,” he concluded.

