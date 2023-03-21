Gelnhausen – It is known that too much LDL cholesterol and too high triglycerides in the blood can lead to atherosclerosis. The risk of a heart attack or stroke and circulatory disorders in the legs increases. On the other hand, it is hardly known that too much blood fat lipoprotein(a) is also a risk. The DGFF (Lipid-Liga) therefore takes the international Lp(a) Awareness Day as an opportunity to raise awareness. “Have your blood lipid levels and those of your children measured,” advises Professor Dr. Oliver Weingärtner, Chairman of the DGFF (Lipid League). And lipoprotein(a) is one of them – at least once in a lifetime.

Lipoprotein(a) is similar to LDL (low density lipoprotein) and is characterized by the additional protein apolipoprotein(a). The concentration of Lp(a) in the blood is largely hereditary. The cardiovascular risk is increased at values ​​above 30 mg/dl or 75 nmol/l and increases with increasing values. Are there other risk factors such as B. Diabetes mellitus, high LDL cholesterol, high triglycerides, abdominal obesity, high blood pressure and smoking, a person is particularly at risk of suffering a heart attack or a stroke or circulatory disorders in the legs. For this reason, the European guideline for the management of dyslipidemia recommends using Lp(a) for a more precise classification of the individual cardiovascular risk. The current European consensus paper also emphasizes this.

In order to be able to prevent cardiovascular diseases, everyone should also have their LDL cholesterol, triglyceride and Lp(a) values ​​in their blood determined – preferably when they are children. There is currently no drug approved to lower elevated Lp(a) levels. The Lp(a) value does not improve under therapy with statins. It is therefore all the more important to prevent or treat other risk factors for atherosclerosis. This includes a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, plenty of exercise and a complete renunciation of nicotine. In patients with high Lp(a) concentrations who have already suffered a cardiovascular event and in whom atherosclerosis is progressing rapidly, the use of lipoprotein apheresis – a blood wash – can be considered in individual cases.

The guides of the DGFF (Lipid-Liga) offer more information at https://www.lipid-liga.de/broschure/.