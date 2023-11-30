Maria De Filippi, her pupil ends up in hospital for a bad and rare disease: the diagnosis is a punch in the stomach

Bad news for Maria De Filippi. One of her pupils ended up in hospital. Let’s find out who it is and what happened

The person in question participated many years ago in the role of tronista in the television program Men and women of Maria De Filippi. Viewers know well that those who test themselves in front of the cameras have the aim of finding a soul mate among the various suitors.

In fact, there were many young people who are still together today thanks to this television experience. We can mention Clarissa Marchese and Federico Gregucci, currently the husband and wife and parents. Same goes for Alessia Cammarota and Aldo Palmieri.

Not to be forgotten Beatrice Valli and Marco Fantini, who got married after various postponements due to the pandemic. Following Natalia Paragoni and Andrea Zelletta, they welcomed a beautiful daughter into their lives. They are the confirmation that true love can also be born in front of the cameras.

Years ago there was only the Classic Throne and the participants were so successful that they are still remembered today. One of the tronistas of that period, for example, ended up at the center of attention for going to the hospital. Let’s find out who it is.

Former tronista of Men and women in hospital

He was born in Milan on 10 June 1974 and in 2003 he participated in the afternoon broadcast. He started as a valet on some local television stations and thanks to Maria De Filippi he met his suitor Alessandra Pierelli. They were together from 2004 to 2005, but then their paths separated.

He participated in Those who…Football and then it went back to Men and women as a regular commentator. In 2016 he took part in the first edition of the Big Brother VIP and made his cinema debut in the film Too beautiful with Daniele Interrante. Everyone agrees that he made the history of the program that made it popular. No one after him left such a mark. This is Costantino Vitagliano.

“We haven’t reached a conclusion”

“I’ve still been here for a week…I’m here for something rare…with all the tests I’m doing we haven’t reached a conclusion yet and which therapy to rely on”. Constantine’s words on Instagram did not go unnoticed and so many followers left a comment.

From his statements it is clear that its clinical picture is unclear, which is why there is greater concern. Fans hope that sooner or later he will be able to get all the answers regarding his health condition.

