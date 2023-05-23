Maria Giovanna Maglie died, she was 70 years old

breaking latest news – Maria Giovanna Maglie, a former Tg2 journalist and well-known essayist and TV commentator, died at the age of 70: her friend and colleague Francesca Chaoqui gave the news on social media. She was taken to the Forlanini hospital in Rome last night for a venous complication and passed away this morning. “I was next to her, she fought to the end as always. Now she is at peace,” wrote the colleague.

+++My friends, @mgmaglie she returned this Morning to the Father’s House. She was taken to San Camillo Forlanini last night for a venous complication and she passed away just now. I was next to her, she fought to the end as always. She is now at peace. +++ — Francesca Chaouqui (@FrancescaChaouq) May 23, 2023

The Venetian journalist, author of a biography of Oriana Fallaci and several essays on international politics, had fallen ill in September during the electoral marathon on the Fourth Republic, a talk show hosted by Nicola Porro. She underwent heart surgery for an aortic aneurysm, she was then hospitalized for two months due to the complications that had caused her severe anemia.

Her journalistic career had begun in 1979 at Unita’, from which she had resigned due to ideological differences. In 1989 she was hired by Rai and the following year, at the outbreak of the first Gulf War, she had been in the Middle East as a correspondent for Tg2. She later became a New York correspondent, standing out for her exuberant and polemical style.

In 1993 she had resigned from Rai for a case of alleged inflated expense reimbursements which ended with the dismissal of the charges. She later collaborated with Il Giornale, Il Foglio, Radio Radicale and Radio24.

Salvini: “Friend, with a strong and original voice”

“Have a nice trip Maria Giovanna, friend with a strong and original voice, passionate speaker, journalist and refined intellectual, above all a courageous, independent and free woman. Italy still needed you so much, you will be missed my friend”. Thus the Northern League secretary Matteo Salvini remembers Maria Giovanna Maglie, a journalist and commentator who disappeared during the night, with whom she has collaborated in recent years.

Calderoli: “I imagine her up there, together with Fallaci”

“I am saddened by the untimely death of Maria Giovanna Maglie, a great authoritative and independent journalist who gave so much to our information, reporting on the front lines the horrors of wars and dictatorships, facing difficult investigations, never turning away part on uncomfortable and divisive topics”. This was stated by Roberto Calderoli, Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomy.

“And it is no coincidence that she had also told, as a writer, another woman with her back straight and her head held high like her and another free and counter-current voice like Oriana Fallaci: at this moment – concludes the senator of the League – I imagine them together, up there”.