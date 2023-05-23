Maria Giovanna Maglie, the former Tg2 journalist, essayist and TV commentator died

She’s dead Maria Giovanna Maglie. The reporter was 70 years old. She gives the news on her friend and colleague’s social networks Francesca Chaouqui. A former Tg2 journalist, essayist and TV commentator, Maglie was taken to the Forlanini hospital in Rome last night for a venous complication and passed away this morning. “I was next to her, she fought to the end as always. Now she is at peace,” wrote the friend.

Illness in September

The journalist, of Venetian origins, had fallen ill in September during the electoral marathon a Fourth Republic, talk show hosted by Nicola Porro. She underwent heart surgery for an aortic aneurysm, she was then hospitalized for two months due to the complications that had caused her severe anemia. She had been married to Carlo Spallino Centonze, artist and cooking historian originally from Palermo and known to the general public for having participated in some TV programs.

The beginnings

His journalism career began in 1979‘Unit, from which she had resigned due to ideological differences. In 1989 she was hired by Rai and the following year, at the outbreak of the first Gulf War, she had been in the Middle East as a correspondent for Tg2. She later became a New York correspondent, standing out for her exuberant and polemical style.

The resignation from Rai

In 1993 he resigned from Rai for a case of alleged inflated expense reimbursements which ended with the dismissal of the charges. Later he had collaborated with Il Giornale, Il Foglio, Radio Radicale e Radio24. Maglie had also been the author of a biography on Oriana Fallaci and several essays on international politics. In 2011 you made the documentary film Istanbul la sublime for Rai Cinema.

She was also a columnist for Libero until 2014. She later participated as a columnist on politics and entertainment television shows such as The island of the famous, The perfect bride, Live life, L’Arena e Italy tonight.

Since 2015 he has been a columnist on US politics for the Dagospia website with the column America made in Maglie. Again for Dagospia you had commented on the 2016 election campaign for the presidency of the United States of America explicitly supporting Donald Trump.

Very present on TV as a commentator on various political programs, she has always been close to right-wing ideas. At the beginning of 2019 she was at the center of a controversy because Rai was willing to entrust her with an information strip immediately after Tg1, but in the face of protests from Pd and Movimento 5 Stelle, the project did not materialize.

The reactions

Lots of reactions on social media. “Goodbye to Maria Giovanna Maglie. Strong, intelligent, combative, a serious professional and always ready for discussion. She will be missed. My sincere condolences to all of her loved ones”. The Prime Minister writes it Giorgia Meloni on social media, posting a photo with the journalist.

“Have a nice trip Maria Giovanna, friend with a strong and original voice, passionate speaker, journalist and refined intellectual, above all a courageous, independent and free woman. Italy still needed you so much, you will be missed my friend”. Thus the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matthew Salvini.

“I express my condolences for the passing of Maria Giovanna Maglie. A talented and passionate reporter and writer, her untimely death represents a great loss for Italian journalism. Our deepest condolences go to the family”, declared the President of the Chamber of Deputies deputies, Lorenzo Fontana.

“A prayer for Maria Giovanna Maglie. Rest in peace”, writes the condolences of the Minister of Culture on Twitter, Gennaro Sangiuliano.

Even the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida he wanted to offer his condolences to the journalist’s family via social media.

“Maria Giovanna Maglie was a great journalist, combative and proud of her ideas, often against the tide. But also a woman of extraordinary humanity and rare sympathy. You will be greatly missed…” is the journalist’s greeting Myrta Merlino.